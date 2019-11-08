TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
306 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
...STRONG NORTH WINDS AND HAZARDOUS SEAS TODAY...
.Strong offshore flow and hazardous seas will continue today.
Winds and seas are expected to gradually diminish and subside
through the late afternoon and evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WINDS...North 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bays choppy to rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WINDS...North 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bays choppy to rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...North around 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Nearshore, seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up
to 9 feet. Offshore, seas 7 to 9 feet with occasional seas up
to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...North around 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Nearshore, seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up
to 9 feet. Offshore, seas 7 to 9 feet with occasional seas up
to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...North around 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Nearshore, seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up
to 9 feet. Offshore, seas 7 to 9 feet with occasional seas up
to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...North around 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Nearshore, seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up
to 9 feet. Offshore, seas 7 to 9 feet with occasional seas up
to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather