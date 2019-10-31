TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

308 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...GALE CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TODAY...

.Very strong to gale north winds will continue across the Middle

Texas coastal waters today. There will be frequent gusts above

gale force through this period.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...North around 30 knots with gusts between 35 to 45 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 10 to 12 feet with occasional seas to 15 feet

offshore. Bay waters will be rough to occasionally very rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

