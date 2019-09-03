TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

436 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

...SHOWERS ALONG WITH STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 434 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of rain showers and

thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This

activity is moving southwest at 35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

LAT...LON 2597 9715 2655 9731 2651 9725 2659 9732

2656 9728 2690 9737 2724 9736 2722 9698

2708 9621 2698 9621 2624 9600 2596 9600

...SHOWERS ALONG WITH STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 434 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of rain showers and

thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This

activity is moving southwest at 35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

LAT...LON 2597 9715 2655 9731 2651 9725 2659 9732

2656 9728 2690 9737 2724 9736 2722 9698

2708 9621 2698 9621 2624 9600 2596 9600

...SHOWERS ALONG WITH STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 434 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of rain showers and

thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This

activity is moving southwest at 35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

LAT...LON 2597 9715 2655 9731 2651 9725 2659 9732

2656 9728 2690 9737 2724 9736 2722 9698

2708 9621 2698 9621 2624 9600 2596 9600

...SHOWERS ALONG WITH STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 434 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of rain showers and

thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This

activity is moving southwest at 35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

LAT...LON 2597 9715 2655 9731 2651 9725 2659 9732

2656 9728 2690 9737 2724 9736 2722 9698

2708 9621 2698 9621 2624 9600 2596 9600

...SHOWERS ALONG WITH STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 434 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of rain showers and

thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This

activity is moving southwest at 35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

LAT...LON 2597 9715 2655 9731 2651 9725 2659 9732

2656 9728 2690 9737 2724 9736 2722 9698

2708 9621 2698 9621 2624 9600 2596 9600

...SHOWERS ALONG WITH STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 434 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of rain showers and

thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This

activity is moving southwest at 35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

LAT...LON 2597 9715 2655 9731 2651 9725 2659 9732

2656 9728 2690 9737 2724 9736 2722 9698

2708 9621 2698 9621 2624 9600 2596 9600

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather