TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

744 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from

20 to 60 NM...

At 744 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 7 nm northeast of West Cameron

248 to near East Cameron 109 to 7 nm north of South Marsh Island 11

to near Eugene Island 142, moving south at 5 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2883 9187 2892 9228 2905 9343 2937 9343

2935 9252 2906 9126 2863 9127

