TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023

_____

757 FPUS54 KLUB 220923

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

TXZ035-221715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 30. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ026-221715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain. Moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-221715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ022-221715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-221715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-221715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-221715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-221715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-221715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-221715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Brisk with highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-221715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ031-221715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-221715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain. Moderate snow accumulation. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-221715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ034-221715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Blustery with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-221715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 30.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ037-221715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain. Moderate snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-221715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow. Rain. Moderate snow

accumulation. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-221715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Blustery with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-221715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-221715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-221715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-221715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow. Rain. Moderate snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-221715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

323 AM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

