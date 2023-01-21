TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

TXZ035-211730-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain, mainly in the morning.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ026-211730-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain. Moderate snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ021-211730-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Brisk with highs around 50. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ022-211730-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Blustery with highs around 50. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ023-211730-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Heavy snow accumulation.

Brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ024-211730-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation.

Blustery, cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ025-211730-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Breezy,

cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ027-211730-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ028-211730-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with rain in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ029-211730-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ030-211730-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Blustery with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation.

Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ031-211730-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Breezy,

cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ032-211730-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ033-211730-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ034-211730-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow

accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ036-211730-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain, snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ037-211730-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain, snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ038-211730-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ039-211730-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain, snow with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ040-211730-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain, snow with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ041-211730-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain, snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ042-211730-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ043-211730-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ044-211730-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

331 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

