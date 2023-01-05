TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

512 FPUS54 KLUB 050902

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

TXZ035-051715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-051715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-051715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-051715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ023-051715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-051715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-051715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-051715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-051715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-051715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-051715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-051715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-051715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-051715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-051715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-051715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-051715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-051715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-051715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-051715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-051715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-051715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-051715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-051715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

302 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

