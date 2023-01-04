TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

_____

657 FPUS54 KLUB 040905

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

TXZ035-041715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ026-041715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ021-041715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-041715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-041715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-041715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-041715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ027-041715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-041715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-041715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-041715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ031-041715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ032-041715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ033-041715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-041715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ036-041715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-041715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ038-041715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ039-041715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-041715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-041715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-041715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-041715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-041715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

305 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather