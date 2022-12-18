TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 17, 2022

_____

859 FPUS54 KLUB 180927

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

TXZ035-181715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ026-181715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows

10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows zero

to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ021-181715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ022-181715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ023-181715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ024-181715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ025-181715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Brisk and much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows zero

to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ027-181715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

$$

TXZ028-181715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ029-181715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ030-181715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ031-181715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ032-181715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows

15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ033-181715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

$$

TXZ034-181715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

$$

TXZ036-181715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows

15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ037-181715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows

15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ038-181715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk, colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs

in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ039-181715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s.

$$

TXZ040-181715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

$$

TXZ041-181715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

$$

TXZ042-181715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ043-181715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ044-181715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather