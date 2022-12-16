TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

TXZ035-161615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ026-161615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows 15 to

20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ021-161615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ022-161615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low

as zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

TXZ023-161615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

TXZ024-161615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ025-161615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ027-161615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ028-161615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ029-161615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ030-161615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ031-161615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ032-161615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ033-161615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs around 40.

TXZ034-161615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ036-161615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ037-161615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ038-161615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ039-161615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ040-161615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

TXZ041-161615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ042-161615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ043-161615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ044-161615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

237 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 30s.

