TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

_____

939 FPUS54 KLUB 100850

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

TXZ035-101615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ026-101615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ021-101615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ022-101615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery, cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ023-101615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ024-101615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ025-101615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ027-101615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ028-101615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ029-101615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ030-101615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ031-101615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ032-101615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ033-101615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows around

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ034-101615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ036-101615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this

morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the

lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ037-101615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling to around 50 this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing

to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ038-101615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ039-101615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around

50 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ040-101615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower

50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ041-101615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ042-101615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ043-101615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ044-101615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

250 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather