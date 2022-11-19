TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022 _____ 141 FPUS54 KLUB 190848 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 TXZ035-191615- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ026-191615- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ021-191615- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ022-191615- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ023-191615- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ024-191615- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ025-191615- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ027-191615- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ028-191615- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ029-191615- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ030-191615- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ031-191615- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ032-191615- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ033-191615- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ034-191615- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ036-191615- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ037-191615- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ038-191615- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ039-191615- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ040-191615- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ041-191615- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ042-191615- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ043-191615- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ044-191615- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 248 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$