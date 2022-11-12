TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

TXZ035-121515-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ026-121515-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ021-121515-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ022-121515-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ023-121515-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk and

much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ024-121515-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ025-121515-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ027-121515-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. Partly sunny

with a slight chance of snow. Brisk, cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ028-121515-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. A chance of

snow, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ029-121515-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain,

mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler

with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ030-121515-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ031-121515-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ032-121515-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ033-121515-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ034-121515-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ036-121515-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ037-121515-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ038-121515-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ039-121515-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ040-121515-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ041-121515-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ042-121515-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ043-121515-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ044-121515-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

158 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

