TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 _____ 586 FPUS54 KLUB 020825 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 TXZ035-021615- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ026-021615- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ021-021615- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ022-021615- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ023-021615- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ024-021615- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ025-021615- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ027-021615- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ028-021615- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ029-021615- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ030-021615- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ031-021615- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ032-021615- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ033-021615- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ034-021615- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ036-021615- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ037-021615- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ038-021615- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ039-021615- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ040-021615- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ041-021615- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ042-021615- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ043-021615- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ044-021615- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 325 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$