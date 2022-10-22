TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

TXZ035-221630-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers, mainly

in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds around 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler

with lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ026-221630-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ021-221630-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around

60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-221630-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ023-221630-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ024-221630-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ025-221630-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ027-221630-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ028-221630-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-221630-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-221630-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ031-221630-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Windy

with highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ032-221630-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ033-221630-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ034-221630-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ036-221630-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ037-221630-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ038-221630-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Windy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ039-221630-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ040-221630-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ041-221630-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ042-221630-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ043-221630-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ044-221630-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

336 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

