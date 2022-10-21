TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

_____

071 FPUS54 KLUB 211942

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

TXZ035-220315-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-220315-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-220315-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-220315-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy and

much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ023-220315-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ024-220315-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ025-220315-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ027-220315-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-220315-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ029-220315-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ030-220315-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ031-220315-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ032-220315-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-220315-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-220315-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ036-220315-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much

cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ037-220315-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ038-220315-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-220315-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy, cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-220315-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-220315-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-220315-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ043-220315-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ044-220315-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

242 PM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather