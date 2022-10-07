TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms early this morning, then partly

sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms early this morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

841 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

