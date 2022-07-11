TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022 _____ 223 FPUS54 KLUB 110835 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 TXZ035-112130- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ026-112130- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ021-112130- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ022-112130- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ023-112130- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ024-112130- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ025-112130- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ027-112130- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ028-112130- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ029-112130- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ030-112130- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ031-112130- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ032-112130- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ033-112130- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ034-112130- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ036-112130- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ037-112130- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ038-112130- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ039-112130- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ040-112130- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ041-112130- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ042-112130- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ043-112130- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ044-112130- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 335 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$