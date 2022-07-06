TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 _____ 729 FPUS54 KLUB 060905 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 TXZ035-062145- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ026-062145- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ021-062145- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ022-062145- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ023-062145- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ024-062145- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99. $$ TXZ025-062145- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ027-062145- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ028-062145- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ029-062145- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ030-062145- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ031-062145- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ032-062145- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ033-062145- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ034-062145- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ036-062145- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ037-062145- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ038-062145- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ039-062145- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ040-062145- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ041-062145- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ042-062145- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ043-062145- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ044-062145- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 405 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$

_____