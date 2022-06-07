TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022 _____ 589 FPUS54 KLUB 070901 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 TXZ035-071015- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ026-071015- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ021-071015- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ022-071015- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ023-071015- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ024-071015- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ025-071015- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ027-071015- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ028-071015- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ029-071015- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ030-071015- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ031-071015- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ032-071015- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ033-071015- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ034-071015- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ036-071015- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ037-071015- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ038-071015- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. $$ TXZ039-071015- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ040-071015- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ041-071015- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ042-071015- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ043-071015- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. $$ TXZ044-071015- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 401 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. $$