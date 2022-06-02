TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

253 FPUS54 KLUB 020839

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

TXZ035-022115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-022115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-022115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-022115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-022115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-022115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-022115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ027-022115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ028-022115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ029-022115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-022115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-022115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-022115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-022115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-022115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-022115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-022115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-022115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-022115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-022115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-022115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-022115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-022115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-022115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

339 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather