TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

094 FPUS54 KLUB 170758

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

TXZ035-172200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 100.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ026-172200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, warmer with highs around 103.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ021-172200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ022-172200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and not

as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ023-172200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ024-172200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs around 101.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ025-172200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs around 104.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ027-172200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ028-172200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ029-172200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and not

as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ030-172200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs around 100. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ031-172200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs around 103.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ032-172200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs around 104.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ033-172200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ034-172200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ036-172200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy, hot with highs around 101. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ037-172200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy, hot with highs around 102. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ038-172200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs around 104.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ039-172200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ040-172200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ041-172200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 101.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ042-172200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 103.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ043-172200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 104.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ044-172200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

258 AM CDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 104.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

