TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ 767 FPUS54 KLUB 090808 ZFPLUB Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Lubbock TX 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 TXZ035-092115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ026-092115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ021-092115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ022-092115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ023-092115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ024-092115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs around 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ025-092115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ027-092115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ028-092115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ029-092115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ030-092115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ031-092115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ032-092115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ033-092115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ034-092115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ036-092115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ037-092115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ038-092115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. More humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ039-092115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ040-092115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ041-092115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ042-092115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ043-092115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. More humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ044-092115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 308 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. More humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather