TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

771 FPUS54 KLUB 250858

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

TXZ035-252115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-252115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-252115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-252115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-252115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-252115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-252115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-252115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-252115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around

50. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-252115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-252115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-252115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-252115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with

lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ033-252115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-252115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-252115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-252115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ038-252115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ039-252115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-252115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-252115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-252115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ043-252115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ044-252115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

