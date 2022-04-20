TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ 383 FPUS54 KLUB 200816 ZFPLUB Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Lubbock TX 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 TXZ035-202130- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ026-202130- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ021-202130- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ022-202130- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ023-202130- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 40. $$ TXZ024-202130- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ025-202130- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ027-202130- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ028-202130- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ029-202130- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ030-202130- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ031-202130- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ032-202130- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs around 90. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ033-202130- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ034-202130- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ036-202130- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ037-202130- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ038-202130- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ039-202130- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ040-202130- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ041-202130- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ042-202130- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ043-202130- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ044-202130- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 316 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$