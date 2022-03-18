TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022

_____

656 FPUS54 KLUB 180856

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

TXZ035-182115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-182115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

and not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ021-182115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Very windy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-182115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy, colder with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Very windy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-182115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Very windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-182115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Very windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-182115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

and not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-182115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy, cooler with

highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ028-182115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-182115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Very windy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

blustery. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-182115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy, cooler with highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-182115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-182115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-182115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ034-182115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy, cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ036-182115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-182115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-182115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-182115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-182115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-182115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-182115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-182115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ044-182115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Windy, cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather