TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

222 FPUS54 KLUB 080900

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

TXZ035-082230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-082230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-082230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ022-082230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-082230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-082230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-082230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-082230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-082230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-082230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-082230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ031-082230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-082230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-082230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-082230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-082230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-082230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-082230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-082230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-082230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-082230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-082230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-082230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-082230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather