TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021 _____ 531 FPUS54 KLUB 220828 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 TXZ035-222215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ026-222215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ021-222215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ022-222215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ023-222215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ024-222215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight. .THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ025-222215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ027-222215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ028-222215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ029-222215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ030-222215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ031-222215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ032-222215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ033-222215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ034-222215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ036-222215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ037-222215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in the late evening and after midnight. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ038-222215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ039-222215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ040-222215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ041-222215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ042-222215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ043-222215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in the late evening and after midnight. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ044-222215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 228 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$