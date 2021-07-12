TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 11, 2021

863 FPUS54 KLUB 120809

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

TXZ035-122130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ026-122130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-122130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-122130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-122130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ024-122130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-122130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-122130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-122130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-122130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ030-122130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ031-122130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-122130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-122130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-122130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ036-122130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ037-122130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-122130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-122130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-122130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ041-122130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-122130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-122130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-122130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

309 AM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

