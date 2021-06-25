TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021 _____ 648 FPUS54 KLUB 250756 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 TXZ035-252115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ026-252115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ021-252115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ022-252115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ023-252115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ024-252115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ025-252115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ027-252115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ028-252115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ029-252115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ030-252115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ031-252115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ032-252115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ033-252115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ034-252115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ036-252115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ037-252115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ038-252115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ039-252115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ040-252115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ041-252115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ042-252115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ043-252115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ044-252115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 256 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$