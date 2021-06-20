TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021

_____

205 FPUS54 KLUB 200746

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

TXZ035-202130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-202130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-202130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-202130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-202130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-202130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-202130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-202130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-202130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-202130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-202130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-202130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-202130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-202130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-202130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-202130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-202130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-202130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-202130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-202130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-202130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-202130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-202130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-202130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

246 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

