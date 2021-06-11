TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021

922 FPUS54 KLUB 110838

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

TXZ035-112130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-112130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-112130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-112130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-112130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-112130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-112130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-112130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-112130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-112130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-112130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-112130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-112130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-112130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-112130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-112130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-112130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-112130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-112130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-112130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-112130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-112130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-112130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-112130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

338 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

