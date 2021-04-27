TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

_____

951 FPUS54 KLUB 270747

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

TXZ035-272130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-272130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-272130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-272130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-272130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-272130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-272130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-272130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-272130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ029-272130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-272130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly

sunny with chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-272130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-272130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-272130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-272130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-272130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly

sunny with chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the south 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-272130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly

sunny with chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-272130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Sunny with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-272130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-272130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-272130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-272130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly

sunny with chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-272130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Sunny with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-272130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

247 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Sunny with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather