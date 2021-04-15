TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

_____

619 FPUS54 KLUB 150812

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

TXZ035-152115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-152115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog

in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Widespread fog in the morning.

Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-152115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely

early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-152115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely

early in the morning. Chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ023-152115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-152115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the

evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-152115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-152115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely

early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-152115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-152115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-152115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-152115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas

of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Widespread fog in the morning.

Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-152115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog

in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-152115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-152115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening,

then widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-152115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain showers likely in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-152115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas

of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-152115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening,

then widespread dense fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ039-152115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-152115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog in

the evening, then widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-152115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-152115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-152115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-152115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas

of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

