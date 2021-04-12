TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021 _____ 855 FPUS54 KLUB 120814 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 TXZ035-120915- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ026-120915- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ021-120915- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ022-120915- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ023-120915- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ024-120915- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ025-120915- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ027-120915- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ028-120915- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ029-120915- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ030-120915- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ031-120915- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ032-120915- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ033-120915- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ034-120915- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ036-120915- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ037-120915- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ038-120915- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ039-120915- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ040-120915- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ041-120915- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ042-120915- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ043-120915- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ044-120915- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 314 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$