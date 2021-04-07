TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

_____

904 FPUS54 KLUB 070817

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

TXZ035-072115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-072115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ021-072115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ022-072115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-072115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-072115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-072115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-072115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ028-072115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ029-072115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-072115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-072115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-072115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ033-072115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ034-072115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ036-072115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-072115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-072115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ039-072115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-072115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-072115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-072115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ043-072115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ044-072115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

317 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather