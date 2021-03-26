TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

_____

060 FPUS54 KLUB 260832

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

TXZ035-262215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-262215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ021-262215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-262215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-262215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-262215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-262215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-262215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-262215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-262215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-262215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-262215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-262215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-262215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-262215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-262215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-262215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-262215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-262215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-262215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-262215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-262215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-262215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-262215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

332 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

