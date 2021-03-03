TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

834 FPUS54 KLUB 030933

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

TXZ035-032215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-032215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ021-032215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ022-032215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-032215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-032215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ025-032215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ027-032215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ028-032215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-032215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-032215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ031-032215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ032-032215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-032215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-032215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-032215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-032215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ038-032215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-032215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-032215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-032215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-032215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ043-032215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-032215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

333 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

