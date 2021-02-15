TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021 _____ 497 FPUS54 KLUB 150938 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 TXZ035-152215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Wind chills of 5 below to 19 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 12 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 10 below to 6 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 6 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 9 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ026-152215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 19 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 19 below zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 9. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to 4 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 17. Wind chills of 1 below to 6 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 3 below to 10 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 10 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 3 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 3 below to 22 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ021-152215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 22 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 8 above zero in the evening. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 15 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 7 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 9 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills of zero to 26 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ022-152215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chills of 5 below to 23 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 14 below to 6 above zero in the evening. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 10 below to 12 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 9 below to zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 3 below to 11 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 11 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 3 below to 4 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Wind chills of 2 below to 24 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ023-152215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Wind chills of 6 below to 22 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 16 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 14 below to 6 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 5. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 below zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 16. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chills of 5 below to 12 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 11 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 3 below to 2 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of 2 below to 23 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ024-152215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 22 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 16 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 16 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 7. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 10 below to 7 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 16. Wind chills of 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 1 below to 12 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 11 below to 6 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 4 below to 6 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of 3 below to 25 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ025-152215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 15 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 8. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 6 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 6 below to zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 2 below to 10 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 10 below to 6 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 2 below to 25 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ027-152215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 18 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 11 above zero in the evening. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 17 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 8 below to 2 above zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of 8 below to 9 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Wind chills of zero to 9 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills of zero to 28 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ028-152215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chills of 20 below to zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 12 below to 9 above zero in the evening. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 10 below to 10 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 8 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 1 below to 10 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 10 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills of 1 below to 27 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ029-152215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Wind chills of 5 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 15 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 13 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 10 below to 2 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 18. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 10 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 10 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 3 below to 6 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Wind chills of 2 below to 24 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ030-152215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. South winds up to 15 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 16 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 15 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 2 below to 10 below zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 16. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of 5 below to 12 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 11 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 4 below to 3 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of 3 below to 23 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ031-152215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 19 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1. South winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 15 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 16 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 9. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 17. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 1 below to 10 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 10 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 1 below to 4 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of zero to 26 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ032-152215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 16 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 11. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 1 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 5 below to 7 above zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 8 below to 6 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 8 below to 6 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 2 below to 24 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ033-152215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing. Highs around 20. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 16 below to zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 1 above zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 19 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 2 below to 14 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 4 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to 1 above zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of 6 below to 10 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ034-152215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chills of 16 below to zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 9 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 11 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 6 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 9 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ036-152215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3. South winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 15 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 15 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 8 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 17. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 10 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 11 below to 6 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 10 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of 1 below to 25 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ037-152215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2. South winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 15 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 16 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 8 below to 3 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 17. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 10 below to 6 above zero. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 10 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of zero to 8 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of zero to 24 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ038-152215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 14 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 15 below to zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 3 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 18. Wind chills of 4 below to 8 above zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 2 below to 7 below zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 7 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of zero to 8 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ039-152215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chills of 13 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 13 above zero in the evening. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of zero to 18 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 14. .WEDNESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ040-152215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind chills of 15 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 12 above zero in the evening. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 13 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 12. Wind chills of zero to 15 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 3 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to 2 above zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 6 below to 8 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ041-152215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Wind chills of 2 below to 18 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 8 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 1 below to 10 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 4 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to 1 above zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 6 below to 8 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ042-152215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 18 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. South winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 6 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 12. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 10 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 7 below to 10 above zero. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 6 below to 9 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ043-152215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 15 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3. South winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 8 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 9 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 12. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 17 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 above zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 6 below to 9 above zero. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 5 below to 8 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ044-152215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 338 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 12 below zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of snow in the morning, then cloudy with chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 12 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 14. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to 1 above zero after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 6 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather