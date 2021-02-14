TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

TXZ035-142215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature around 6. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 17 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 8 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 10 below to 23 below

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Wind chills of 7 below to 24 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind

chills of 5 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 10 below to 5 above zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 9. Wind chills of 3 below to 7 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s. Wind chills of 7 below to zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

2 below to 10 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 10 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-142215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Highs around 9.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 7 below to 16 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 6 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 21 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 11. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 12 below to 23 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Wind chills

of 12 below to 19 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 12. Wind chills of 10 below to 19 below zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold. Lows around 7. Chance

of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 19. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

2 below to 9 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 10 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Wind chills of

1 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 1 below

to 20 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ021-142215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Highs around 5.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 12 below to 23 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 13 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 13 below to 27 below

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs around

19. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to

27 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 10 below to

8 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 5 below to 13 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5. Wind chills of 7 below to 6 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 1 below to

10 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of

3 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 10 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-142215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Near steady

temperature around 2. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 13 below to 21 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 13 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 13 below to 27 below

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs around

16. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Wind chills of 11 below to 27 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind

chills of 5 below to 14 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 10 below to 8 above zero

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 4. Wind chills of 9 below to 2 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 19. Wind chills of 3 below to 10 below zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of

6 below to 12 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 12 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

1 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Wind chills of

zero to 26 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ023-142215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 10 inches. Near steady

temperature around 2. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 13 below to 21 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 13 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 13 below to 27 below

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Wind chills of 10 below to 27 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind

chills of 17 below to 4 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chills of 14 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 3. Wind chills of 2 below to 10 below zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 17. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 below zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chills of

7 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 13 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

1 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of 1 below to 22 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ024-142215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 10 inches. Highs around 6.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 7 below to 21 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 10 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 26 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 11. North

winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 27 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Wind chills

of 18 below to 2 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

16. Wind chills of 4 below to 16 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 4. Wind chills of 10 below to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 17. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 below zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of

2 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 13 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of 1 below to 24 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ025-142215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 9 inches. Highs around 9.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 6 below to 16 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 7 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 21 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. North

winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 23 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 below. Wind chills

of 11 below to 18 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

14. Wind chills of 8 below to 19 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 6. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 4 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 19. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

2 below to 9 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 9 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills

of zero to 23 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ027-142215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Highs around 7.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 8 below to 19 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 10 below.

North winds up to 15 mph. Wind chills of 17 below to 24 below

zero after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below

to 23 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind

chills of 9 below to 11 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of 4 below to 15 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 8. Wind chills of 4 below to 9 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 7 below to 2 above

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chills of 9 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ028-142215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Near steady

temperature around 4. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 20 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 11 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 10 below to 26 below

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs around

18. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Wind chills of 6 below to 27 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 4 below to

13 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30. Wind chills of 10 below to 11 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 6. Wind chills of 7 below to 7 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 9 below to zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of

2 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 10 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-142215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Near steady

temperature around 3. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 12 below to 21 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 11 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 26 below

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Wind chills of 9 below to 27 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind

chills of 15 below to 5 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s. Wind chills of 12 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 5. Wind chills of 9 below to 3 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 19. Wind chills of 3 below to 10 below zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of

5 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 12 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

1 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills

of 1 below to 26 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ030-142215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 9 inches. Highs around 6.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 10 below to 21 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 11 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 26 below

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 26 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Wind chills

of 12 below to 18 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

19. Wind chills of 3 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 4. Wind chills of 1 below to 10 below zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 17. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 below zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chills of

6 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 13 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

1 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of 1 below to 24 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ031-142215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 9 inches. Near steady

temperature around 7. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to 18 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 7 below. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind

chills of 7 below to 23 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 11. North

winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 10 below to 25 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Wind chills

of 12 below to 18 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

18. Wind chills of 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to 6 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 18. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

2 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 11 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ032-142215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs around 10.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 5 below to 15 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows around 5 below. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind

chills of 6 below to 20 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 11. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 21 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 below. Wind chills of

11 below to 19 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 17. Chance

of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 19 below zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 4 below to 6 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20. Wind chills of 5 below to zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

1 below to 8 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 8 below to

6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ033-142215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs around 9.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 7 below to 16 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 8 below.

North winds up to 15 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 22 below

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below

to 21 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind

chills of 6 below to 12 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of 3 below to 17 above zero

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 9. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 5 below to 3 above

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

9 below to zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chills of 9 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ034-142215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature around 6. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 17 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 8 below.

North winds up to 15 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 23 below

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs around

19. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Wind chills of 6 below to 22 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind

chills of 9 below to 8 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 6 below to 12 above zero

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 8. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 6 below to zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

2 below to 9 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 9 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-142215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs around 8.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 6 below to 19 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 7 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 24 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 25 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1. Wind chills of

8 below to 17 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chills of 1 below to 15 below zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 19. Wind chills of 10 below to zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

2 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 11 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ037-142215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Near steady

temperature around 7. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 20 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 23 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. North

winds up to 15 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 26 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Wind chills

of 7 below to 17 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

20. Wind chills of 3 below to 16 below zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 9. Wind chills of 6 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

2 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 11 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ038-142215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs around 11.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 3 below to 14 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 4 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 20 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 11 below to 21 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 below. Wind chills of

9 below to 14 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 14 below zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s. Wind chills of 5 below to 8 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

8 below to 7 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 8 below

to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ039-142215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature around 8. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 15 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 17 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 20s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Wind chills of 3 below to 17 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind

chills of 5 below to 12 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of 2 below to 18 above zero

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chills of

7 below to 3 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chills of 7 below to 15 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ040-142215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature around 8. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 15 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 20 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Wind chills of 4 below to 20 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind

chills of 2 below to 8 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of 5 below to 13 above zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 3 below to 4 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

7 below to zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 8 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ041-142215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature around 8. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 15 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 9 below to 20 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Wind

chills of 5 below to 20 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of

10 below to 8 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 9 below to 6 above zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 4 below to 3 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

2 below to 8 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 8 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-142215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Highs around 12.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 3 below to 14 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 4 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 21 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 21 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chills of

5 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 9 below to 5 above zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 11. Wind chills of zero to 9 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

7 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 7 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ043-142215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Highs around 13.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 1 below to 13 below zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 4 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 18 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. North

winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 19 below zero in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1. Wind chills of

6 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 11 below to

2 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 11. Wind chills of zero to 8 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

7 below to zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 6 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ044-142215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

311 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs around 14.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chills of 10 below to zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 3 below.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 18 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 20 below zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 below. Wind chills of

6 below to 14 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 13 below to

1 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s. Wind chills of 2 below to 11 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

5 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

5 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

