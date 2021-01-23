TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

_____

721 FPUS54 KLUB 230943

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

TXZ035-232215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-232215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-232215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-232215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-232215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-232215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-232215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-232215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-232215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-232215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-232215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ031-232215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-232215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-232215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-232215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Areas of dense fog in

the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-232215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ037-232215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-232215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-232215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-232215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-232215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ042-232215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-232215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-232215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

343 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather