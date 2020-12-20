TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020 _____ 973 FPUS54 KLUB 200932 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 TXZ035-202215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ026-202215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ021-202215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ022-202215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ023-202215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ024-202215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ025-202215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ027-202215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ028-202215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ029-202215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ030-202215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ031-202215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ032-202215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ033-202215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ034-202215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ036-202215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ037-202215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ038-202215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ039-202215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ040-202215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ041-202215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ042-202215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ043-202215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ044-202215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 332 AM CST Sun Dec 20 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$