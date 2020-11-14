TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020

_____

608 FPUS54 KLUB 140939

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

TXZ035-142300-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ026-142300-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ021-142300-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to west 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-142300-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ023-142300-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ024-142300-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ025-142300-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ027-142300-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to west 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ028-142300-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ029-142300-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ030-142300-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ031-142300-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to west

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ032-142300-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ033-142300-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph increasing to west 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ034-142300-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph increasing to west 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ036-142300-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 20 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-142300-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ038-142300-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ039-142300-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ040-142300-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ041-142300-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ042-142300-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-142300-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-142300-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

339 AM CST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather