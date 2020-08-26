TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
707 FPUS54 KLUB 260808
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
TXZ035-262115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-262115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ021-262115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-262115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-262115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-262115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-262115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-262115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-262115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ029-262115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-262115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ031-262115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-262115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ033-262115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-262115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-262115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-262115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ038-262115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ039-262115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-262115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-262115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-262115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ043-262115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-262115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
308 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather