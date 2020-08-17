TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

TXZ035-172115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ026-172115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ021-172115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ022-172115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

90. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ023-172115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ024-172115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ025-172115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ027-172115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ028-172115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ029-172115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ030-172115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ031-172115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ032-172115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ033-172115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ034-172115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ036-172115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ037-172115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ038-172115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ039-172115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ040-172115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ041-172115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ042-172115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ043-172115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ044-172115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

