TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
TXZ035-152115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ026-152115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ021-152115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ022-152115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ023-152115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ024-152115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ025-152115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ027-152115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ028-152115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ029-152115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ030-152115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ031-152115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ032-152115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ033-152115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ034-152115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ036-152115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ037-152115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ038-152115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ039-152115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ040-152115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ041-152115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ042-152115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ043-152115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ044-152115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
