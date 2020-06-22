TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

_____

407 FPUS54 KLUB 220748

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

TXZ035-222130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-222130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-222130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ022-222130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-222130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-222130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-222130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-222130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ028-222130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-222130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-222130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-222130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-222130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-222130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ034-222130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-222130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-222130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-222130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-222130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ040-222130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-222130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-222130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-222130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-222130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

248 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather