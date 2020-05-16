TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

813 FPUS54 KLUB 160601 AAA

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

TXZ035-160915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-160915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-160915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ022-160915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ023-160915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ024-160915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-160915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-160915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-160915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-160915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ030-160915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-160915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-160915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-160915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-160915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-160915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-160915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-160915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-160915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy before daybreak.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-160915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-160915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-160915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-160915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-160915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

101 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

