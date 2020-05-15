TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

_____

899 FPUS54 KLUB 150907

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

TXZ035-152130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall

early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ026-152130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-152130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-152130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-152130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-152130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-152130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-152130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ028-152130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-152130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds

and heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-152130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall

early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ031-152130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-152130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-152130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ034-152130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds

and heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ036-152130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall

early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-152130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-152130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-152130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds

and heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-152130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall

early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-152130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall

early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-152130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-152130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-152130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather