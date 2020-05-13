TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

157 FPUS54 KLUB 130835

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

TXZ035-132115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ026-132115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ021-132115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ022-132115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ023-132115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ024-132115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-132115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ027-132115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ028-132115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ029-132115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ030-132115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ031-132115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032-132115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming cloudy. Areas of dense

fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ033-132115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ034-132115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ036-132115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ037-132115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ038-132115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ039-132115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ040-132115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ041-132115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ042-132115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ043-132115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ044-132115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

335 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

